Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves ₹37k Crore For Concretisation Of 6,000 Kms Roads

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | File Pic

In the cabinet meeting held today, the Maharashtra government has taken some major decisions. The cabinet has given its approval for a revised budget of Rs 37 thousand crore for cement concreting of 6 thousand kilometres of road instead of asphalting.

The decision for a revised budget for cement concreting of roads comes amidst the uproar in the state over poor road conditions, especially the potholes-ridden roads in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai-Goa Highway, and Thane-Nashik Highway among others. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had himself visited Bhiwandi in Thane district last Friday to inspect the road works.

CM Shinde firm on improving road conditions

On August 9, CM Eknath Shinde issued urgent directives for the repair of potholes on major highways including the Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes. Shinde emphasized the need for immediate and high-quality repairs on these highways, citing the severe deterioration of the Nashik-Bhiwandi Road due to the monsoon.

In terms of unending potholes issues in Mumbai, the Mahayuti Government in 2022 had pledged to convert all city roads to cement concrete to mitigate this issue.

#मंत्रिमंडळ_निर्णय :



✅ विदर्भ व मराठवाड्यात दुग्ध विकासाला गती देणार. १४९ कोटीस मान्यता.



✅ मराठवाड्यातील खालसा झालेल्या वर्ग दोनच्या इनाम व देवस्थानच्या जमिनी वर्ग एक करण्याचा निर्णय. लाखो नागरिकांना लाभ.



✅ डेक्कन कॉलेज, गोखले अर्थशास्त्र व राज्यशास्त्र संस्था, टिळक… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 13, 2024

Other cabinet decisions

In the cabinet meeting where apart from CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar were present, other major decisions including Rs 149 crore were approved for dairy development in Vidarbha and Marathwada, Medical reimbursement scheme to Deccan College, Gokhale institute of politics and economics and Tilak Maharashtra University teachers and non-teaching staff. A decision for fixed remuneration for retired teachers of private medical and government medical colleges was also taken.

In another major cabinet decision, the term of Nagar Adhyaksh is now extended to 5 years from 2.5 years.

The decision for a fixed interest agreement with KfW development bank for solar energy project loans and registration relaxation till March 2025 for power looms and additional electricity rate compensation were also taken.