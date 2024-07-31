Maharashtra: Ahead Of State Polls, Projects Worth ₹ 81,000 Crore Approved In Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting; Check Details

In a significant boost to Maharashtra's industrial sector, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industry on Tuesday, approving a total investment of Rs 81,137 crore for seven major projects. These projects include advancements in high-tech sectors such as lithium batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, and fruit pulp production. The investments are expected to generate approximately 20,000 direct jobs across the state, with a focus on regions like Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.
The meeting, held at the Sahyadri Guest House, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with Industry Minister Uday Samant, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary I.S. Chahal, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, and Industry Department Principal Secretary Dr. Harshdeep Kambale.
Chief Minister Shinde highlighted that the state government is committed to promoting industrial growth through its industrial policy, which includes various incentives under the collective incentive scheme.
Key Projects Approved are Lithium Battery Production
Company: JSW Energy PSP Eleven Ltd.
Location: Nagpur
Investment: Rs25,000 crore
Employment: Over 5,000 jobs
Details: This major project will focus on lithium battery manufacturing, with a substantial investment aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art facility.
Electric and Hybrid Vehicles:
Company: JSW Green Mobility Ltd.
Location: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
Investment: Rs27,200 crore
Employment: Over 5,200 jobs
Details: This project will be the state's first large-scale electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing unit, with plans to produce 500,000 electric passenger cars and 100,000 commercial vehicles annually.
Fruit Pulp and Juice Production:
Company: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages
Location: Ratnagiri
Investment: Rs1,500 crore
Details: The project will focus on the production of fruit pulp and juices, significantly contributing to the local economy.
Semiconductor Chips:
Company: RRP Electronics
Location: Taloja/Panvel, Raigad/Pune/Maharashtra
Investment: Rs12,000 crore (Phase 1)
Employment: Over 4,000 jobs
Details: Maharashtra’s first semiconductor manufacturing project, with initial investment plans of ₹12,000 crore. The project aims to begin operations experimentally by September 2024.
Solar PV Modules and Electrolyzers:
Company: Awada Electro
Location: MIDC Butibori, Nagpur and MIDC Bhoke, Raigad
Investment: Rs 13,647 crore
Employment: Over 8,000 jobs
Details: The project will focus on renewable energy sources, including the production of solar PV modules and electrolyzers.
Alcohol Production:
Company: Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd.
Location: MIDC Butibori, Nagpur
Investment: Rs1,785 crore
Details: This large-scale project will focus on the production of alcoholic beverages, contributing to the state's industrial growth.
Maharashtra: Ahead Of State Polls, Projects Worth ₹ 81,000 Crore Approved In Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting; Check Details
These projects include advancements in high-tech sectors such as lithium batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, and fruit pulp production. The investments are expected to generate approximately 20,000 direct jobs across the state, with a focus on regions like Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.
In a significant boost to Maharashtra's industrial sector, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industry on Tuesday, approving a total investment of Rs 81,137 crore for seven major projects. These projects include advancements in high-tech sectors such as lithium batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, and fruit pulp production. The investments are expected to generate approximately 20,000 direct jobs across the state, with a focus on regions like Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.