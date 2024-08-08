Maharashtra Cabinet Increases Fine For Illegal Tree Cutting To ₹50,000

Representative Image | Twitter/@ConserveAarey Representative Image

State cabinet on Wednesday has given permission to increase the fine from one thousand to rupees fifty thousand for illegal cutting of trees. As per the cabinet decisions directions have also been given to seize the weapons used to cut the trees, vehicles, boats if used. The cabinet has given permission to make necessary changes in the section 4 of Maharashtra felling of trees and (regulations) Act 1964.

State government is implementing various schemes to increase green cover in the state. Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had also made a statement in the last state assembly session. According to Mungantiwar the fine is very less. a system will be put in a place to give permission to cut the tree after ascertaining truthfulness of permission in stipulated time.

According to the Forest Survey of India, Maharashtra has seen a significant increase in green cover in non-forest areas, with an additional 2,550 square kilometers of greenery since 2015 due to tree planting campaigns. The state ranks first in the increase of mangrove forests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the 'Plant a Tree in the Name of Mother' initiative to promote tree planting. There is a need for a clear policy on carbon credits generated by industries. It is proposed that for every unit of carbon emissions by industries, an equivalent number of trees should be planted.

In line with this, the Forest Industrial Development Corporation (FIDC) has been established, modeled after the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Farmers are encouraged to plant foreign tree species without any restrictions. The state is promoting agroforestry, with a subsidy of 175 rupees provided for eight species of bamboo for up to three years. This subsidy will now be extended to 19,000 hectares.

Additionally, bamboo pallets will be used as an alternative to coal in thermal power plants. Instructions have been issued for regional forest officers to organize meetings every two months with local representatives. These meetings will focus on addressing forest-related issues and problems specific to their regions, as stated by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the state assembly.