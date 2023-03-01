Maharashtra Budget Session: Speaker Rahul Narvekar orders probe against Sanjay Raut after 'chor mandal' remark

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has ordered enquiry into the statement made by Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut and has ordered that the probe should conclude within two days.

According to a report in the local media, the verdict in the beach of privilege motion will be announced on next Wednesday, March 8.

Maharashtra Assembly was clamourous today morning over Raut's renark calling the legislature as 'Chor Mandal' [body of thieves]. Man criticised the utterance.

The issue was first raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the Lower House assembled, stated report. He said calling lawmakers thieves is an insult to the state.

Reportedly, Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, from NCP, an ally of Shiv Sena, also said it was not in good taste.

Earlier today, talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Sanjay Raut had allegedly called the 'Vidhi Mandal[legislature]' a 'chor mandal'.