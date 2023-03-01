e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Budget Session: Speaker Rahul Narvekar orders probe against Sanjay Raut after 'chor mandal' remark

Maharashtra Budget Session: Speaker Rahul Narvekar orders probe against Sanjay Raut after 'chor mandal' remark

The verdict in the beach of privilege motion will be announced on next Wednesday, March 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has ordered enquiry into the statement made by Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut and has ordered that the probe should conclude within two days.

According to a report in the local media, the verdict in the beach of privilege motion will be announced on next Wednesday, March 8.

Maharashtra Assembly was clamourous today morning over Raut's renark calling the legislature as 'Chor Mandal' [body of thieves]. Man criticised the utterance.

Read Also
Maharashtra Budget Session: House adjourned till tomorrow as BJP leaders demand Sanjay Raut's arrest...
article-image

The issue was first raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the Lower House assembled, stated report. He said calling lawmakers thieves is an insult to the state.

Reportedly, Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, from NCP, an ally of Shiv Sena, also said it was not in good taste.

Earlier today, talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Sanjay Raut had allegedly called the 'Vidhi Mandal[legislature]' a 'chor mandal'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Budget Session: Speaker Rahul Narvekar orders probe against Sanjay Raut after 'chor...

Maharashtra Budget Session: Speaker Rahul Narvekar orders probe against Sanjay Raut after 'chor...

Indore: Police releases Sarfaraz Memon after grilling for hours; no terror connection found

Indore: Police releases Sarfaraz Memon after grilling for hours; no terror connection found

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai cops record Sapna Gill's statement

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai cops record Sapna Gill's statement

Maharashtra: Bill to set up authority for certain medical goods likely to be presented today

Maharashtra: Bill to set up authority for certain medical goods likely to be presented today

Thane: Shinde faction deputy divisional head attacked by unknown persons at Jambli Naka market; dies

Thane: Shinde faction deputy divisional head attacked by unknown persons at Jambli Naka market; dies