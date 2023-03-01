Maharashtra Budget Session: House adjourned till tomorrow as BJP leaders demand Sanjay Raut's arrest over 'Chor Mandal' remark

Maharashtra Assembly | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly turned into a clamorous house on Wednesday morning over the reported remark of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling the legislature a "chormandal" (body of thieves), with ruling and opposition members condemning the remark.

Aggressive over the remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanded the arrest of the Shiv Sena UBT leader and made Dy Chairman Neelam Gorhe adjourn the house till tomorrow.

'Chor Mandal' remarks

BJP leader in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar submitted a proposal of breach of privilege of Motion against the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader for calling 'Vidhi Mandal' as 'Chor Mandal'.

Darekar sought immediate arrest of Sanjay Raut. Thereafter, Deputy Chairman, Niranjan Davkhare adjourned the council for ten minutes.

DCM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the legislative council said, " This is not the issue of one party it is the issue of Vidhan Mandal's dignity. Maharashtra has set an example in front of the country on how to run the Assembly. I condemned the statement made by Raut. If we don't take action against Raut then thousands of Sanjay Raut will emerge tomorrow malign this institution."

(Further details awaited)