Maharashtra Budget Session: Opposition seeks state govt reply on DGIPR’s ₹500 crore ad expenditure

The Opposition parties sought the State Government’s reply on the Rs 500 crore expenditure made by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) department on advertisements during the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Opposition leader in the Council, Ambadas Danve, raised the point on Friday. “How can such a huge amount be spent by DGIPR officers without permission of the Chief Minister,” he asked.

Danve said that it was mentioned on the file that the bill was brought to the notice of the CM but his signature wasn’t there. He also reminded that former housing minister Prakash Mehta had to resign as he had remarked on the file, mentioning that the CM has been made aware.

Danve said that he doubts that the sanction had been given after the expenditure was done. The point of information was rejected by Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe.