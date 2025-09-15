 Mumbai Real Estate News: Raheja Universal Buys Back Kalina Office Property From HDFC Bank For ₹211 Crore
Real estate developer Raheja Universal Pvt. Ltd. has repurchased a prime office property in Kalina from HDFC Bank Limited for ₹211 crore, according to data from Propstack.

Sweety Bhagwat
Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Raheja Universal repurchases Kalina’s Raheja Center Point from HDFC Bank for ₹211 crore | File Photo

Raheja Center Point Transaction

The transaction, formalised on September 9, 2025, involves Raheja Center Point, a commercial project located at Kalina. The property spans a built-up area of 49,359 sq. ft. (4,585.68 sq. mtr.) across two basements, ground floor, first to fifth floors, and a terrace, with a plot area of 2,464.50 sq. mtr. Raheja Universal paid Rs 12.66 crore in stamp duty for the deal.

Reversal of Earlier Sale

This marks a reversal of an earlier transaction. In December 2019 and March 2020, Raheja Universal had sold parts of the same property to HDFC in two tranches for a combined Rs 167 crore. The first sale included the first, fourth, and fifth floors for Rs 97 crore, while the second covered the ground, second, and third floors for Rs 70 crore.

Full Ownership Regained

With the latest buyback, Raheja Universal has regained full ownership of the asset.

