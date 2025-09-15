Navi Mumbai Launches Fortnight-Long Drive Of 100 Welfare Initiatives To Mark Minister Ganesh Naik’s Birthday | File Photo

A fortnight-long celebration of 100 social and welfare initiatives commenced today in Navi Mumbai to mark the birthday of Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik.

Over the next 15 days, the initiatives will reach out to senior citizens, students, ex-servicemen, teachers, doctors, sanitation workers, women’s self-help groups, women rickshaw drivers, religious bodies, police personnel, environmental groups, healthcare institutions, fitness trainers, old-age homes, fishing communities, hawkers, and others.

The program was organized at the office of former corporator Fashnibai Karsan Bhagat in the presence of convener Nishant Karsan Bhagat, Ekvira Rickshaw Drivers-Owners Association president Vijay Patil, and a large gathering of rickshaw drivers.

Free Registration Under Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Welfare Board

The inaugural program was held on Monday at Vashigaon, where free registration services were offered to rickshaw and taxi drivers under the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Auto and Metered Taxi Drivers Welfare Board, set up by the state government. Former NMMC Opposition Leader Dasharath Bhagat and Navi Mumbai RTO’s Assistant Regional Transport Officer Gajanan Gawande were present on the occasion.

"Through this welfare board, registered drivers can avail of schemes including life and disability insurance, health coverage, financial assistance for injuries sustained while on duty, scholarships for their children, and skill development programs," said the organisor.