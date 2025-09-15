 Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Arrested In Girgaon Angadia Robbery Case; ₹4.88 Lakh Recovered
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Angadia robbery suspect Ibrahim Shaikh; ₹4.88 lakh recovered from Madhya Pradesh | Representational Image

The gang allegedly rendered the victim unconscious, tied his hands and legs, and fled with the cash. Following this, a case was registered at VP Road Police Station, while parallel investigations were launched by the Crime Branch.

Tracing the Suspect

Based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police traced Shaikh to Pithampur, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he was found at the residence of his friend Imran Afzal Khan (38), a project engineer.

Upon interrogation, Shaikh confessed to his involvement in the robbery. He admitted that while some portion of the stolen money was handed over to an associate in Mumbra, he had hidden ₹4.88 lakh at his friend Imran Khan’s residence in Madhya Pradesh.

Recovery and Arrest

Acting on this disclosure, police recovered the cash under a panchnama (seizure memo) and brought Shaikh to Mumbai under arrest. His mother, Ayesha Shah, and friend Imran Khan were formally notified of the arrest under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Ongoing Investigation

Shaikh was placed under arrest on 15 September , after being informed of his grounds and reasons for arrest in a language understood by him. Police also confirmed his rights under due process of law.

Officials stated that the names of several other accomplices have surfaced during the investigation, and efforts are on to nab the remaining members of the gang.

