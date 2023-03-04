Maharashtra Budget Session: Min Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil says state to come up with policy on dog adoption soon

Stray dog | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that it will implement a dog adoption strategy with the aid of NGOs and establish shelters with assistance of urban and rural local authorities and ensure all dogs are adopted.

According to the reports, the government acknowledged that the stray dog population has increased and it has become menace. Reportedly, there are more than 1.2 million stray dogs across Maharashtra.

MLA Pratap Sarinaik urges govt to bring in a policy

According to Hindustan Times report, MLA Pratap Sarnaik brought up the problem of stray dogs in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Sarnaik said that the failure of the authorities led to increasing in the stray dog populace.

Sarnaik reportedly said that the dogs are not sterilised, nor housed to prevent hazard to humans or cared for properly. He urged the state to have dog adoption policy so they can be looked after.

Animal Husbandry Minister says policy to be drafted soon

In response, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister of Animal Husbandry, said that a policy will be developed. Vikhe Patil said that they will support adoption by assisting local organisations set up such centres. Meanwhile, district officials have been directed to form commission to track animal birth rate at the district level.

The minister also said that a high-level expert committee will be constituted to discuss steps that should be undertaken for managing stray dogs and that the panel will be including all stakeholders including field-based NGOs.