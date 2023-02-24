Bhopal: Stray dogs’ safety compromised in city, police avoid action

Representational Image FP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Safety of stray dogs in the state capital is matter of concern as minimum of five cases of dogs assaulted by people are reported daily in Bhopal, according to NGOs that work for welfare of canine.

The data accessed by Free Press from NGOs indicate that 223 such incidents took place in Bhopal in 2022. When data was sought from the police department, it showed only 17 cases.

Records indicate that city’s stray dogs are subjected to gruesome torture. People throw acid on them, tying them to a vehicle and dragging them to a certain distance and bludgeoning them to death.

Chairperson of animal welfare NGO Avaneesh Kaushik said police avoided taking action is most cases. This is despite the fact that strict laws regarding animals’ safety have been laid, he added.

Some of animal welfare organisations have claimed that police avoid action against people who assault stray digs by stating that crimes committed against humans were more important for them.

According to police officials, the issue may have gone unchecked as there is no separate wing in Bhopal police to investigate such cases.

Plaints from all over India: Neelam Kaur

Chairperson of Charitable Welfare Society for Animals Neelam Kaur told Free Press that a majority of dog assault incidents were reported from Char Imli, Nishatpura, Ashoka Garden and Karond. She added that she received complaints from Shimla, Jaipur, Indore and Gwalior, after which the medicines are given for treatment of dog. Legal assistance is also provided.

