Maharashtra Launches Statewide Cleanliness Drive On PM Modi’s Amrit Mahotsav Birthday | Representative Image

On the auspicious occasion of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Amrit Mahotsav birthday, the Department of Skill Development, Government of Maharashtra, is set to launch a major Cleanliness Drive across the state.

Statewide Campaign Across 750 Villages

Under the leadership of Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, thousands of students from 419 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will participate in cleanliness activities covering 750 villages.

Inauguration in Panvel Taluka

The drive will be inaugurated on Wednesday, 17th September, at 11:00 AM, in front of the Gavhan Gram Panchayat office in Panvel Taluka. The campaign will be guided by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and formally launched by Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Minister Lodha’s Message

Speaking about the campaign, Minister Lodha said: "A crucial step towards realizing a developed India is the Clean India initiative. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has shown strong determination to make India clean, and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis has also called for collective efforts. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, our department is undertaking this campaign. There is still a strong need for awareness regarding cleanliness and health, and we aim to address this through this initiative."

Sant Gadge Baba Clean India Academy

To further the Prime Minister’s vision of a Clean India, the Maharashtra Department of Skill Development has also established the first Sant Gadge Baba Clean India Academy. This academy provides thousands of youth with both training and employment opportunities in the sanitation and cleanliness sector.

Awareness and Manpower for a Clean India

While the importance of cleanliness for health is well-known, maintaining hygiene in a country as populous as India requires both public awareness and skilled manpower. Minister Lodha emphasized that the Department of Skill Development will continue to take proactive measures to ensure both aspects are effectively addressed.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/