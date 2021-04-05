Maharashtra board class 10, 12 exams: Education minister Varsha Gaikwad to hold meeting on April 6 in light of new COVID-19 restrictions

While dates of offline SSC and HSC board exams have already been declared by the state school education department, students have opposed the offline mode of exams citing COVID-19 risks as cases are increasing in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister of Maharashtra has repeatedly said, "It is not possible to conduct SSC and HSC board theory exams via online mode." HSC board theory exams are scheduled to begin from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and SSC board theory exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021, via offline mode.

n the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has imposed strict restrictions throughout the week and weekend lockdowns, starting from April 5. This plan replaces the government’s earlier ‘MissionBeginAgain’.

There will be a complete lockdown except for essential services, from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Monday, while a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am every day. All private offices will remain shut while government offices will function at 50 per cent strength, except for those involved in Covid-19 work, which will operate with 100 per cent staff. Shops, malls, markets, cinema halls, drama theatres, salons will remain shut.