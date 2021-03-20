Maharashtra board exams 2021: Highlights of guidelines for HSC, SSC exams issued by education minister Varsha Gaikwad

Ahead of the HSC, SSC examinations in Maharashtra, today, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad released a set of guidelines and concessions for the students appearing for the exams. In a mjor relief fro the students, the minister has eased system of practical examinations while conducting theory examination in offline mode the exam will be conducted in the respective school of the students. The guidelines were announced by the minister amid COVID-19 pandemic to avoid loss of the academic year of the students.

Here are the highlights from the minister Varsha Gaikwad's press conference held to announce the guidelines fro HSC, SSC examinations in Maharashtra:

1. Since the exams will be conducted in offline mode, students will have to physically appear for the exams at their respective schools instead of another centers. The examination will be conducted in their own schools, apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get extra half an hour to attempt the questions.

2. Practical examinations for class 10 will not be conducted, while for class 12 practicals will be held once the written tests are over. The ministry has decided to conduct the practical exam for the HSC/class 12 students because practicals in HSC are crucial for further professional courses.

3. Students of class 10 will have to submit internal assignments instead of practicals after written exams (From May 21-June10). If any child falls sick during this submission period, an additional grace period of 15 days will be granted for submissions. Examiners (internal and external) will be provided by the same college. Exams/submissions will be done batch-wise under strict safety protocols.