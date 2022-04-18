Maharashtra: Before partial opening of Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 2, MSRDC re-invites tender of toll operator

Since the Samruddhi Mahamarg partially will be opened to traffic from May 2 the state government-led Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has recalled tender for toll operators. For the second time this tender has been issued as it obtained response only from two bidders of which one bidder did not qualify in technical scrutiny and with just one available bidder the work cannot be handed over, said the MSRDC official further adding that once again bidders can submit their bids and a very short period has been given. The final submission deadline is April 25th.

Meanwhile, the officer of MSRDC explained, "We are paying only for the services that the appointed toll operator will give in terms of manpower at 26 toll nakas. The toll revenue will be in escrow account of MSRDC which will be used to make payments of the project loan directly. Since now several vehicles users have put FASTag the toll money will go directly into the linked account of the Corporation. Whereas the small cash that will come in toll will be handed over to us by the operator every next day of collection."

Also MSRDC will appoint a single contractor which can operate all 26 toll plazas. Of which the work of toll operation will be carried out as per the phases that will be opened up for traffic.

The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported how MSRDC is going to open it 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Washim for traffic after May 2 inauguration. While the plan to open up phase 1 which was till Nagpur and Shirdi not working out as civil work in some stretch is still pending. Therefore, as part of Phase 1 only a 210 km stretch will be made open. In this stretch there are 8 entry and exists (toll collection).

MSRDC will charge Rs 1.73 per km as a toll from light motor vehicle and car users. The toll will depend on the type of vehicle that will use this newly made highway once opened.

The 701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg once completely open to the traffic will cut down the dust ace by 100km. Since this expressway will be used largely by commercial vehicles as per the MSRDC to ensure zero maintenance and minimum wear and tear the quality of the road is maintained to the highest standard so it can remain for a century at least, according to the official.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:00 AM IST