Mumbai: MSRDC yet to complete process of appointment of toll collection agency for Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which is the project implementing authority for the Samruddhi Mahamarg, though aims to open the Phase 1 (Nagpur- Shirdi) comprising over 500 km by March end. However, the appointment of toll collection agency is still underway. It is yet to finalise the selection and appointment of an agency for this job, said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

Following which the deadline to commence the Phase 1 likely to extended further. The MSRDC had floated a tender for appointment of contractor but it has been pushed further as they sought more time for paper completion work, said the official.

The Free Press Journal had reported that MSRDC has floated a tender seeking private contractors for supervision and management of the 26 toll nakas on this upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg. The appointed contractors only job would be to manage and supervise these toll plazas. Kamlakar Phand the chief General Manager (tolls), MSRDC was quoted the then as, "After a few years and only after analyzing the traffic on this highway, the MSRDC will appoint contractors for longer period in lieu of an upfront amount. Same on the lines of Mumbai-Pune expressway."

According to the proposed plan the MSRDC will be doing toll collection on daily basis. A bank will be appointed were the FASTag toll payments will be credited and later the amount will be transferred to the MSRDC account. 80 per cent of toll collection comes through FASTag will be directly credited to the linked account and 20 per cent revenue collected through cash will be deposited by the agency operating the next day.



The Samruddhi Mahamarg will have integrated traffic system installation along with FASTag enabled toll plazas ensuring seamless movement of traffic from every point without any stoppage. Moreover, to ensure seamless toll payment two dedicated internet lease lines ha e been put on this expressway, said the official.

The 700-km long expressway with three lanes on both the sides will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours once ready. At present,one has to take NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800kms.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:58 PM IST