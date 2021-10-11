Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri incident: NCP leader Nawab Malik demands Union Minister Ajay Mishra's resignation

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that the bandh is being observed peacefully and has garnered widespread state support.

"MVA's call for bandh today against killings in Lakhimpur Kheri (in UP) has received support from Left and some other parties and trade unions. The bandh is being observed peacefully across Maharashtra with widespread public support," Malik said.

Meanwhile, bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were closed in Mumbai on Monday after incidents of stone pelting at some places here in the wake of the Maharashtra bandh.

Nine buses, including one hired on lease, were damaged in areas like Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and near Inorbit Mall here early morning, said a statement issued by BEST, which is the transport undertaking of the city civic body

Malik condemned the incidents of stone-pelting reported in some places, and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is accused of murdering eight people, including four farmers.

"There are reports about stone pelting at some places, which is not right. No one should indulge in such activities... We demand the resignation/termination of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra," he added.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:26 AM IST