Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri incident today; latest update on BEST, local trains, autos, taxis and shops in Mumbai

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Updates

BEST update

Eight BEST buses were damaged by unknown persons by pelting stones in the wee hours of Monday, following which the undertaking plans to operate buses in Mumbai with police protection.

Autos and Taxis

At present, autos and taxis are plying on the road but drivers fear attacks and the union said that taxis and autos will also go off roads if there is any untoward incident.

Shops

However, in a U-turn, FRTWA has decided to support the Maharashtra Bandh. "After the request of Shiv Sena and other party leaders, we have decided to keep shops closed till 4 pm in support of the bandh call by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in protest against the killing of farmers," Viren Shah, chief of Federation of Retail Traders' Welfare Association (FRTWA), said in an amended statement. Thus, shops remain closed in most parts of Mumbai.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:15 AM IST