Maharashtra bags third spot in state 'Food Safety Index'

On world food safety day, the state of Maharashtra was awarded 3rd in the country in the category of 20 large states for overall performance in various parameters of Food Safety in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22. Meanwhile, under the 'Eat Right' initiative of the state, Mumbai was awarded along with ten other districts in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra, which was ranked 15th last year, has moved up to the third position this year. The event was held in New Delhi where the award was accepted by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Parimal Singh at the hands of Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of Health and Family Welfare.

FDA Mumbai Joint Commissioner, Shashikant Kekare, said, “We were awarded 3rd in the country which is a great achievement for our state, and we will try and get to the first position in the future.”

“Last month ahead of the monsoon season, we trained and educated street food vendors of the main chowpattys like Girgaon, Juhu, Churchgate and we have also given them certificates after completing the training which will be valid for two years,” added the official.

The state was also appreciated for its ‘Eat Right' initiative and ten districts of the state were awarded under this initiative which includes Mumbai city, Pune, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Solapur, Wardha, Aurangabad, Latur and Nashik.

Among the large states, in terms of food safety, Tamil Nadu ranked first, Gujarat second and Maharashtra third.

This rating is given by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) based on food licenses, testing facilities, training and work done in the interest of the consumer.

A committee comprising of food inspection experts, nutrition experts and other dignitaries are appointed to give these ratings.