Mira Bhayandar: MBMC bags fourth spot in state 'Food Safety Index'

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has clinched the fourth spot in the state while bagging the 15th position in the country for its impressive performance across parameters of the food safety index released by the union government on the occasion of World Food Safety Day which is observed across the globe on 7, June.

Among the larger states, Tamil Nadu topped the list followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The twin-city was placed fourth in the city category after Mumbai (city), Mumbai (suburban) and Pune.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare- Mansukh Mandaviya released the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) State Food Safety Index (SFSI) to measure the performance of states across parameters of food safety.

The Union Minister felicitated the representatives of winning states at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) commissioner Parimal Singh received the trophy and appreciation certification on behalf of the state.

The index measurement is based on five significant parameters including, human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing – infrastructure and surveillance, training & capacity building and consumer empowerment.