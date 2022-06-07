Better late than never: MBMC starts pulling down rickety buildings in Mira Bhayandar |

In a belated but extremely needed step before the onset of the rainy season, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) finally woke from its deep slumber and launched a drive to demolish dangerous buildings in the twin-city on Monday.

The Free Press Journal had highlighted the apathy of civic administration (Hit List in Limbo, MBMC Yet to Demolish Rickety Buildings) on 31, May. As per their annual pre-monsoon ritual, the civic administration had tagged 16 buildings in the twin city as dangerous and unfit for human habitation following an elaborate structural audit exercise conducted by the public work's department (PWD).

The administration had claimed that notices under the relevant sections of the BPMC Act had been issued and the concerned ward-in-charge was directed to ensure that all rickety buildings are evacuated and razed before 31, May.

However, none of the rickety structures had been demolished till Monday (30, May), exposing chinks in MBMC’s structural audit mechanism and laxity of ward officers. “Demolition work to pull down the dangerous buildings has been initiated and efforts were on to complete the work before the end of this month. Adequate safety measures are being taken,” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad.

As per the provision of law, it is obligatory on the part of every owner and occupier of buildings, which are more than 30 years old (or have been issued notices), to have them inspected and get the corrective repairs as suggested by the structural engineer and submit the structural fitness certificate to the MBMC, failing which could invite penal action. MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole had directed the PWD to conduct structural audits of 30 year-old buildings before April every year and submit its report to the ward officers for further action.