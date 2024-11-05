Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Tension Mounts In MVA Camp As Some Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray (L), NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (M) & Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (R) | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: November 4 was a crucial day for the Maharashtra assembly elections, marking the final deadline for candidates to withdraw nominations by 3.00 pm. Senior leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) worked to persuade rebel candidates to step down. While some complied, others remained resolute.

On Monday afternoon, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar held a press conference, warning that strict action would follow if rebels did not withdraw.

Abrupt volte-face in Kolhapur

In the Kolhapur North constituency, the Congress had initially nominated Madhurima Raje, the daughter-in-law of MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati. However, on Monday, Raje withdrew her nomination, putting the MVA in a difficult position, as they no longer have an official candidate there. This withdrawal led to frustration from Satej Patil, who had been working to address internal conflicts.

In particular, Patil had been trying to persuade rebel Congress leader Rajesh Latkar to step down. Patil expressed anger over Madhurima Raje’s withdrawal, saying, “If she didn't intend to run, why did she file the nomination at all?” Now, with Raje’s exitt MVA will support Congress rebel Rajesh Latkar, said Congress state president Nana Patole.

Grim situation in Versova

In Versova, the Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to face rebellion. Former councilor Raju Pednekar has filed his nomination as an independent candidate, despite the party officially nominating Haroon Khan. Pednekar has not withdrawn his independent nomination, leading to a three-way contest between BJP's Bharati Lavekar, MVA's Haroon Khan and independent candidate Raju Pednekar.

Relief in Byculla and Dharavi

In the Byculla Assembly constituency, despite the MVA officially nominating Manoj Jamsutkar from Shiv Sena (UBT), former Congress MLA Madhu Chavan filed his nomination as an independent. Similarly, in Dharavi, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s former MLA Baburao Mane filed his candidacy as an independent against Congress’ Jyoti Gaikwad. However, both rebel candidates, Chavan and Mane, eventually withdrew their nominations, resolving the internal conflicts in these constituencies. Cong dissent in Shinde’s bastion In the Pachpakhadi-Kopri constituency of Thane, rebel Congress candidates Manoj Shinde and Suresh Patil Khede have kept their nominations in place. This constituency, which is represented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has seen internal Congress dissent. In this area, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Kedar Dighe is the official candidate for the MVA alliance.

Setback in Pen, Panvel

In Pen and Panvel Assembly constituencies have not withdrawn their nominations. However, in the Alibaug constituency, Surendra Mhatre, the official candidate from the Thackeray faction, has stepped down after receiving a direct call from Thackeray himself instructing him to withdraw. Although similar orders were given to the candidates in Pen and Panvel, they refused to withdraw, showing that the rebellion within the Thackeray group continues in those areas.

Hemlata Patil not in fray

Congress candidate Hemlata Patil has finally withdrawn her candidacy from the Nashik Central Assembly constituency. She had planned to run as an independent due to her dissatisfaction with the MVA's decision to nominate Sena (UBT)'s Vasant Gite for this seat. Feeling sidelined, Dr Patil initially filed her nomination to contest independently but has now decided to step back.

Ahmednagar City rebel resolute The Ahmednagar City Assembly seat has been allocated to Abhishek Kalmkar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Although this constituency has traditionally been a Shiv Sena stronghold, the decision to give it to the NCP has caused dissatisfaction among Shiv Sena supporters. In response, Shashikant Gade, district chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), rebelled by filing his nomination. Despite being urged by senior leaders to withdraw, Gade has decided to stay in the race.

Rebel shock in Indapur

In Indapur, Harshvardhan Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP) from the BJP, was given the official nomination. This decision upset party leader Praveen Mane, prompting him to file as an independent candidate. Sharad Pawar personally met Mane to address his concerns, but was unable to change his mind. Mane has decided to proceed with his independent candidacy, leading to a three-way contest in Indapur among Mahayuti's Datta Bharane, MVAs Harshvardhan Patil, and independent Praveen Mane.

NCP(SP)'s rebel in place in Beed

In Beed district, the Mahayuti nominated Yogesh Kshirsagar, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP once again endorsed Sandeep Kshirsagar for this constituency. Yogesh and Kshirsagar are uncle and nephew. However, Jyoti Mete, who recently joined the party, rebelled and filed her nomination as an independent candidate. In the end, Sandeep Kshirsagar ~withdrew his nomination, but Jyoti Mete's candidacy remained in place.

Cong, NCP(SP) rebel in Nagpur

In the Nagpur East constituency, the MVA has ceded the seat to NCP(SP) and field Duneswar Pathe for this seat. However, the situation has become tense as rebel candidates from both Congress and the NCP(SP) have refused to withdraw from the contest, increasing pressure on the MVA.