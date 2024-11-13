 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives

The meeting that was held in a hall at Nerul, had close to 200 Muslims from various fields and residents of Belapur Constituency. Right from the history of his political journey to the development plans of the city, the discussion covered varied topics.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Sandeep Naik, the rebel candidate for Belapur consistency from NCP (SP) party |

Sandeep Naik, the rebel candidate for Belapur consistency from NCP (SP) party, had a ‘apolitical’ meeting with the Muslim community of the constituency to discuss their fears and expectations and also answered the questions that were put across him.

The meeting that was held in a hall at Nerul, had close to 200 Muslims from various fields and residents of Belapur Constituency. Right from the history of his political journey to the development plans of the city, the discussion covered varied topics.

“In the year 2019, Navi Mumbai was in a different and to help city develop, all the corporators of the city took a collective decision. We felt the need of help from the state government and henceforth the betterment of the city, many shifted parties,” Naik said while talking about his political journey.

He further added that in the past he has become Standing Committee Chairman while he was in NCP and thus he knew, if he has to do good work, it has to be NCP. “Navi Mumbai is known to have no increase in tax in last 20 years and I have the same vision for the future of the city. Our city has been a peaceful city and it will stay the same with the main emotion being of humanity. People from every sects, every religion and every state will be considered for every development plan. This city is of every person who resides here,” Naik added.

The public present in the discussion had questions on employment for Muslim women, having a community hall for the community and also about environmental issues which included safeguarding the water bodies especially Lotus pond in sector 27 of Nerul which is neglected by the government bodies.

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...
article-image

While talking about employment, Naik told that training centres and job fairs would be planned besides industries would be invited to the city to recruit the youth. “While in the second year itself, the student must know what job he or she would join after the third year. We need to plan the educational policies in that way,” Naik said.

While talking about having a community hall, Naik told the people that a hall would be planned which would be named ad Maulana Azad Bhavan.

One of the members pointed out. “By blowing the ‘Tutari’, our community is hopeful to get rid of the issues and tensions faced.”

