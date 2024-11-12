 Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The action is taken under the model code of conduct ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The voting for the state polls will be held on Wednesday, November 20.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Cash seized by Navi Mumbai police | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The police on Monday seized Rs 2.67 crore cash from residence of an estate agent identified in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The accused is identified as Indrapal Yadav. The action is taken under the model code of conduct ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections.

"The seized cash would be deposited at the treasury of election commission and after further inquiry, appropriate action would be taken by the commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Pankaj Dahane to FPJ. The cash was seized after police received a tip-off.

article-image

In another seizure, the static surveillance team seized 1.95 kg gold worth Rs 1.43 Crore in Mumbai's Dahisar assembly constituency, the election commission office informed on Monday. "During a routine inspection at Avdhoot Nagar, Dahisar West, (153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency), the Static Surveillance Team No. 9 successfully confiscated 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore," the statement issued by the election commission said.

The seizure was made as a part of routine surveillance measures aimed at preventing the unauthorized movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash, which can be used to influence voters during the election period.

article-image

The commission has been taking strict actions and made several seizures since last month under the code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections. Squads are deployed across the state to prevent violation of the model code of conduct. The teams includes state and central police forces and officials from various government departments.

The code of conduct came into effect since the state assembly elections were announced and will continue till the polls are concluded. The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

