 Mumbai: ₹6.11 Lakh Seized From Scooter In Goregaon Amid Model Code Of Conduct In State
According to the police, during an inspection related to the 2024 assembly general election and code of conduct, Bharari team 8 of the Goregaon assembly constituency conducted a vehicle check at 163-Goregaon and found the cash.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
representative Image | Pixabay

With over two weeks left for the assembly elections, election commission officers (Bharari Pathak/flying squad) seized Rs6,11,820 from a scooter near the Jain temple on SV Road in Goregaon on Monday afternoon and detained the person involved.

According to the police, during an inspection related to the 2024 assembly general election and code of conduct, Bharari team 8 of the Goregaon assembly constituency conducted a vehicle check at 163-Goregaon and found the cash. A police officer stated that the scooter belonged to a businessman, and the election commission team seized the cash. Further investigation is underway.

