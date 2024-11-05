Mumbai: ₹6.11 Lakh Seized From Scooter In Goregaon Amid Model Code Of Conduct In State

representative Image | Pixabay

With over two weeks left for the assembly elections, election commission officers (Bharari Pathak/flying squad) seized Rs6,11,820 from a scooter near the Jain temple on SV Road in Goregaon on Monday afternoon and detained the person involved.

According to the police, during an inspection related to the 2024 assembly general election and code of conduct, Bharari team 8 of the Goregaon assembly constituency conducted a vehicle check at 163-Goregaon and found the cash. A police officer stated that the scooter belonged to a businessman, and the election commission team seized the cash. Further investigation is underway.

As the cash exceeded the permissible limit during the code of conduct period, a report was filed at Goregaon police station with detailed records of the seized notes, and the amount was deposited. Bharari team officials are proceeding with additional action in this matter. A few days ago, the team seized Rs20 lakh from a car in Chembur.

The code of conduct took effect following the announcement of election dates in Maharashtra. According to this code, people carrying more than Rs50,000 in cash must have valid supporting documents.