 'If Yogi Adityanath Is Harmed, India Could Face An Israel-Hamas-Like Situation,' Mumbai Police Investigate New Threat Message
According to police sources, this message could be a response to the threat made against Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. However, efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the message.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Mumbai:  A new message was received on November 3 at the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number. The message, sent from an unknown number, warned that if Yogi Adityanath were to be killed like Baba Siddiqui, the country would face a situation similar to that of Israel and Hamas. Upon receiving this message, the information was immediately relayed to the Worli police, who are now investigating the matter.

