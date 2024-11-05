'If Yogi Adityanath Is Harmed, India Could Face An Israel-Hamas-Like Situation,' Mumbai Police Investigate New Threat Message

Mumbai: A new message was received on November 3 at the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number. The message, sent from an unknown number, warned that if Yogi Adityanath were to be killed like Baba Siddiqui, the country would face a situation similar to that of Israel and Hamas. Upon receiving this message, the information was immediately relayed to the Worli police, who are now investigating the matter.

According to police sources, this message could be a response to the threat made against Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. However, efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the message.