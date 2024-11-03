Death Threat To Yogi Adityanath: 24-Yr-Old Woman From Thane's Ulhasnagar Held For Sending Threatening Message Warning To Kill UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested 24-year-old Fatima Khan for allegedly sending a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to reports, Khan is a BSc IT graduate and resides with her family in Ulhasnagar from Thane district.

Her father operates a timber business. After the initial probe, it was found that Khan is mentally unstable, as per a Financial Express report. Mumbai police swiftly sprung into action after they received a threat message from her and traced her down within 24 hours.

Mumbai traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath, yesterday. The message said that if CM Yogi doesn't resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received the message from an unknown number.… — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2024

Threat Message Targeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The case surfaced when Mumbai's Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message targeting CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday. The text warned that Adityanath would be assassinated like NCP leader Baba Siddique if he didn’t resign within ten days. This message, which came from an unidentified number, quickly mobilised police forces to trace and arrest the sender.

Security Cover Enhanced For Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, security arrangements for Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been strengthened following intelligence alerts indicating a potential threat to his life.

According to reports, central intelligence agencies intercepted communication that flagged the possible threat, prompting officials to bolster Fadnavis' security detail with ex-Force One personnel. Authorities have also advised Fadnavis to take additional precautions in light of these findings.

About Baba Siddque's Killing

This heightened security comes in the wake of the October 12 assassination of Baba Siddique, a prominent leader from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Siddique was fatally shot by three gunmen in Mumbai’s Bandra area shortly after he departed from the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA for Bandra East. The incident, which sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, prompted security forces to ramp up protection for political leaders from various parties statewide.

In the course of investigating Siddique's murder, authorities uncovered links to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Several arrested suspects have reportedly admitted their affiliation with Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently imprisoned in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail. According to police sources, the plan to assassinate Siddique was allegedly formulated nearly three months prior in Pune.