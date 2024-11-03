Mumbai Police Intercepts Death Threat Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Security Forces On Alert As Blackmailer Warns Baba Siddique-Like Killing

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police intercepted a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting heightened security measures and placing all security forces on high alert. The threat, allegedly from a blackmailer, warned that Adityanath would face an assassination similar to that of NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not step down within 10 days.

According to an ANI report, Mumbai traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath, yesterday. The message said that if CM Yogi doesn't resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received the message from an unknown number.

Security Cover Ramped Up For Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, security measures for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were intensified recently following an alert from central intelligence agencies indicating a 'potential threat' to his life. Fadnavis’ security now includes former Force One personnel, according to a News18 report. The threat was reportedly identified through intercepted communications, leading intelligence agencies to advise Fadnavis to exercise caution.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

This development comes shortly after the high-profile assassination of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by three gunmen on October 12 in Mumbai’s Bandra area, moments after leaving the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is the MLA for Bandra East. The incident has put security agencies on high alert across Maharashtra, with police focusing on strengthening the protection of political leaders of all parties.

The ongoing investigation into Siddique’s assassination revealed connections to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with suspects reportedly admitting their affiliation with Bishnoi, who's lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. Several individuals tied to the case have been arrested and probe disclosed that the plot to kill Siddique was conceived in Pune nearly three months before the attack.