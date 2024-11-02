 Maharashtra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Security Cover Enhanced After Central Intelligence Warns Of Threat, Says Report
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Security Cover Enhanced After Central Intelligence Warns Of Threat, Says Report

Maharashtra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Security Cover Enhanced After Central Intelligence Warns Of Threat, Says Report

The report states that the intelligence teams suggested the threat to Fadnavis' life after learning about it through intercepted communications. The report mentions that Fadnavis has also been asked to exercise caution.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' security cover has been further enhanced | X@DevendraFadnavis

Maharashtra is all set to vote on November 20 and the political parties and leaders are locked in an intense battle as the political heat in the state is at an all-time high. However, even as the candidates and leaders are busy making last-minute efforts to ensure victory for themselves and their respective parties, the safety of top leaders is an important area of concern for the government.

After the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique by three gunmen in the Bandra area on October 12, the police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that top leaders across the party lines in the state are protected.

As per a report in News18, the security cover of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been further enhanced as the Central intelligence agencies have alerted about a "potential threat" to the BJP leader's life. As per the report, Fadnavis' security cover includes ex-Force One personnel.

The report states that the intelligence teams suggested the threat to Fadnavis' life after learning about it through intercepted communications. The report mentions that Fadnavis has also been asked to exercise caution.

Baba Siddique's Murder

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was gunned down by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area minutes after he left his son and Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office on the night of Saturday, October 12.

During the investigation, the arrested shooters claimed they belonged to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

The Mumbai Police arrested several other accused in the case and said that the assassination plot was hatched in Pune about three months before the shooting incident. Further investigation is underway.

