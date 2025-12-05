Thane Police Bust Sex Racket; Two Agents Arrested, Five Girls Rescued |

In a swift operation, Thane City Police busted a sex racket operating under the guise of an orchestra bar business. The Wagle Estate Police acted on a tip-off from social worker Binu Varghese, who reported that two agents were luring young women into prostitution near Dheeraj Hotel in Louiswadi, Thane. The accused allegedly sent photos of girls working at local orchestra bars to potential clients through mobile phones.

#WATCH | Thane Police Arrest Two Agents For Allegedly Running Pros*itution Racket Involving Women From Local Orchestra Bars#Maharashtra #Thane #ThaneNews pic.twitter.com/Q6q7BeFnP1 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 5, 2025

Police Conduct Decoy Operation

Following the alert, the Wagle Estate Police Station team conducted a decoy operation by posing as customers. During the raid near Louiswadi, officers detained two male brokers and rescued five women who had been trapped in the sex trade. According to police sources, the rescued girls were originally employed in orchestra bars across Thane and Bhiwandi.

Links to Past Cases Emerge

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the rescued women were earlier booked in a 2021 prostitution case registered at Mira Road Police Station under the MBVV Police Commissionerate. The two arrested brokers had allegedly been running the illegal racket for the past four to five years, supplying girls to clients in Ghodbunder, Thane, and Kalher, Bhiwandi.

Accused Under BNS and PETA Acts

The police have registered a case under sections 143(1), 143(3), and 3(5) of the BNS Act, along with sections 4 and 5 of the PETA Act. Both accused have been taken into custody, and the rescued women have been sent to a government-recognised women’s shelter for counselling and care.

Senior Officers Oversee the Operation

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Zone 5 DCP Prashant Kadam, Senior PI Shivaji Gaware, and PI Shivanand Devkar of Wagle Estate Police Station. Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals connected to the racket and to uncover the full network involved in exploiting women working in orchestra bars.