 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ravi Raja Appointed As Mumbai BJP Vice President, Joins Party In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar
In a big blow to Mumbai Congress, longtime corporator from Sion Koliwada and leader of opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja left the party and joined the BJP on Thursday. He was upset over denying a ticket for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar announced that Raja has been appointed as Mumbai BJP Vice President

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Ravi Raja joins BJP | X @DevendraFadnavis

Mumbai: In a big blow to Congress ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Mumbai Congress leader, longtime corporator and leader of opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ravi Raja exited the Congress party and joined the BJP on Thursday. Upset over party leadership for denying ticket from Sion Koliwada constituency despite working hard for years, Raja announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the party.

On Thursday he officially joined the BJP in presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President, MLA Ashish Shelar. As soon as he joined the party, Raja was appointed as the Mumbai BJP Vice President. "Raja is a learned, hardworking leader. He has record of serving on Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) committee for 23 long years, he has served as the opposition leader in BMC. We are glad such a senior leader is joining us," Fadnavis said.

article-image

Raja, a five-time corporator, aspired to the Congress ticket to contest the assembly elections from the Sion Koliwada constituency. However, the party high command ignored his claim, despite several senior Congress leaders of the state backing him. The Congress renominated Ganesh Yadav even though he lost to Capt Tamil Selvan of the BJP by a margin of over 14,000 votes in the 2019 assembly polls.

article-image

Capt Tamil Sevlan, the sitting MLA from Sion Koliwada who has been renominated by the BJP, was also present when Raja joined the party. Along with Ravi Raja, his several supporters also joined BJP.

Raja is well known in Sion Koliwada and his quitting the Congress will weaken the party's support base specially among Tamil and Marathi voters. Raja's joining the BJP is certain to boost the prospects of Capt Selvan, who was facing anti-incumbency issues.

