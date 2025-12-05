 Virar Building Collapse: VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves Arrested In Ramabai Apartment Tragedy Probe
In the tragic incident where a part of the Ramabai Apartment building in the Naringi area of Virar East collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 17 people and serious injuries to 9 others, a significant development has occurred in the ongoing investigation.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Crime Branch arrests Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves in Ramabai Apartment collapse case that claimed 17 lives | File Photo

Gilson Gonsalves, the Assistant Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Ward Committee 'C', was arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 3 team late Thursday night (December 04).

Details of Incident and Arrest Proceedings

The building collapse occurred on August 26, 2025. Following this devastating event, a case was registered against Gonsalves at the Virar Police Station just last month.

Police sources stated that the arrest was made after it was determined that the answers provided by the officer during interrogation were unsatisfactory. Gonsalves was presented in court today (December 05) afternoon for a judicial inquiry.

Shock Within Municipal System and Ongoing Probe

The action taken against Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves has caused a major stir within the municipal administration, sparking a new discussion on accountability and negligence related to building accidents.

The collapse of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment block was a horrific incident, with the deceased including women and young children. The aftermath of the tragedy raised serious questions about the working procedures of the municipal administration.

Against this backdrop, the arrest of a high-ranking officer is considered a crucial step in the investigation. The inquiry into the root causes of the accident and action against those responsible is proceeding rapidly, with the possibility of more links emerging in the coming days.

