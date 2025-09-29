Akasa Air Now Lets Customers Fly With 2 Pets In Cabin, 24-Hour Booking Window

Akasa Air | File Photo

Mumbai: Akasa Air has enhanced its ‘Pets on Akasa’ service to allow two pets in a cabin to allow two pets to travel in the cabin on a flight. The much-loved service, which has flown 8,500 pets since launch, has been modified to make bookings just 24 hours prior to the flight departure.

Key Enhancements Announced

On Monday, India's youngest airline Akasa Air announced key enhancements to its pet travel service, Pets on Akasa, aimed at offering greater flexibility and convenience to pet parents.

The airline has announced that it will now allow two pets in the cabin, an increase from the previous limit of one pet. The booking window has also been reduced to 24 hours before departure, from the earlier 48-hour requirement to provide flexibility to travellers.

Service Popularity and Previous Updates

The one-of-its-kind pet service was launched in November 2022 and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from pet parents. In less than three years, the airline has flown over 8,500 pets and has also undertaken policy enhancements in May 2024 including increasing the permissible weight for pets in the cabin to 10 kgs along with the container and extending the validity of pet travel certificates to 15 days.

Collaboration with Animal Welfare Foundation

Akasa Air has partnered with Gurgaon-based Umeed for Animals Foundation, a non-profit animal rehabilitation, dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals to implement best practices across processes and policies to continuously enhance pet comfort and safety.

Additional Benefits for Travellers

According to Akasa Air, the customers travelling with their pets on the airline enjoy a range of complimentary value-added services, including a pre-booked window seat, priority check-in and baggage delivery, and Board First.

The airline claims to have undertaken extensive research and provided specialised training for its customer care centre, airport staff, and in-flight teams, to deliver the highest standards of care, safety, and comfort throughout the journey.

Wide Operational Network

Pets on Akasa currently operates across 24 domestic cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram. Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Kozhikode.

