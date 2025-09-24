Akasa Air Partners With OpenAirlines To Optimise Fuel Management And Reduce Carbon Footprint Using SkyBreathe

Indian airline Akasa Air | File Photo

Mumbai: Akasa Air announced its partnership with OpenAirlines, a fuel efficiency solutions provider, to optimise the fuel management and carbon footprint in its flight operations. The analytics-led solution is said to enable the airline to analyse flight data precisely and identify fuel-optimising opportunities.

SkyBreathe 360° Platform Implementation

India’s youngest airline Akasa Air has partnered with OpenAirlines to implement its SkyBreathe 360° eco-flying platform, which provides actionable insights to the carrier, allowing airlines to highlight fuel-optimising opportunities, drive operational efficiency, engage airline professionals in sustainable practices, and significantly reduce their environmental footprint through artificial intelligence and big data algorithms.

Global Fuel Efficiency Database

SkyBreathe is said to be leveraging the world's largest fuel efficiency database, which includes over 21 million recorded flights, providing the airline with a comprehensive tool to enhance its operations, reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% without aircraft modifications, and cut CO2 emissions.

The platform is designed for team-oriented use and is accessible to various actors, including pilots, dispatchers, maintenance engineers, and fuel managers.

Leadership Comments

Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief operating officer of Akasa Air, said, "We have undertaken a holistic and action-oriented approach, launching several initiatives that offer an environmentally progressive travel experience. By leveraging SkyBreathe's advanced analytics, Akasa will have access to deeper insights into our operations and unlock meaningful opportunities to optimise fuel use and emissions."

Joining a Global Community

With this partnership, Akasa Air has joined the SkyBreathe Community, which includes more than 75 airlines worldwide. This said community enables airlines to share insights, experiences, and best practices to advance the industry toward operations with lower environmental impact collectively.

Alexandre Feray, CEO at OpenAirlines, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Akasa Air to the SkyBreathe Community, joining the global movement towards a more sustainable aviation industry. SkyBreathe will empower them to achieve measurable fuel savings, reduce CO2 emissions, and optimise their operations as they expand.

