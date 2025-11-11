IndiGo And China Southern Airline Sign Codeshare Partnership To Offer Connectivity To Passengers In Both Countries

IndiGo and China Southern Airlines have signed an MoU for a codeshare partnership to enhance flight connectivity between India and China | File Photo

Mumbai: IndiGo and China Southern Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a codeshare partnership and mutual co-operation agreement. With this, China Southern Airlines will be able to offer enhanced connectivity into India while IndiGo customers will be able to connect on the China Southern Airlines’ extensive network beyond Guangzhou.

Enhanced Travel Options For Passengers

This partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers traveling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines besides through check-in process among other benefits.

IndiGo CEO On Strengthening Connectivity

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said, “We are happy to join hands with China Southern Airlines as we enhance connectivity between India and China. Our joint customers will get the added convenience of booking seamlessly for travel across various parts of India and China on the joint network of IndiGo and China Southern Airlines.”

China Southern Airlines On Expanding Indian Market Presence

Han Wensheng, president and CEO of China Southern Airlines, said, "China Southern Airlines highly values the development potential of the Indian market. Through cooperation with IndiGo, we will be able to further leverage each other’s advantages, offer a wider range of travel products, and give new momentum to the economic, cultural and aviation exchanges between the two countries."

