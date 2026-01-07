 Swiggy's Instamart Partners With YISU To Train 5,000 Youth For Quick Commerce Careers
Swiggy’s Instamart has partnered with Young India Skills University to launch a skill-based academic programme in Telangana, aiming to train over 5,000 youth for careers in quick commerce and supply chain operations. The initiative blends practical industry insights with academic oversight, focusing on long-term workforce development rather than short-term hiring.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Swiggy on Tuesday said its quick commerce platform Instamart has partnered with Young India Skills University to launch a skill-based academic programme for youth to build careers in the growing quick commerce industry, and train over 5,000 youths in Telangana.

Instamart and Young India Skills University (YISU), established under the Young India Skills University Telangana Act 2024, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership, Swiggy said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Young India Skills University focuses on creating practical industry-aligned learning pathways that prepare graduates for real-world roles in supply chain and quick commerce operations. This is a long-term investment in India's skilling ecosystem, not a short-term hiring initiative," Swiggy Ltd Chief Human Resources Officer Girish Menon said. As quick commerce evolves from a convenience-led model into a core part of India's retail and supply chain ecosystem, the demand for skilled operations and management talent is growing rapidly, he noted.

On the partnership with Instamart, YISU Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao said, "This programme is a testament to YISU's commitment to industry-aligned skilling and to Instamart's leadership in shaping the future of quick commerce through meaningful workforce development in Telangana state". The partnership will help address the evolving needs of the sector and equip young talent with job-relevant skills, Rao added.

Under the MoU, Instamart will contribute industry expertise, sector insights, instructional support and guest faculty, while YISU will provide academic oversight and curriculum approval through its Academic Council, the statement said. The programme is designed to balance academic quality with practical exposure, ensuring students graduate with skills relevant to employers, it added. 

