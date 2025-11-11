 Indian Stock Market Extends Winning Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Drive Rally Amid Positive Global Cues
Indian stock markets closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, led by strong buying in IT, auto, and FMCG stocks. The Sensex climbed 336 points to 83,871, while Nifty gained 120 points to 25,695.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Global Optimism Fuels Domestic Rally. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The domestic equity indices closed at a higher note for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid buying in IT, auto, metal and FMCG sectors. The rally was further sustained by positive global cues as the US Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown.

Sensex ended the session at 83,871.32, up 335.97 points or 0.40 per cent. The 30-share index opened trading higher at 83,671.52 against the last session's closing of 83,535.35. The index rose further to hit an intraday high at 83,936.47, buoyed by persistent buying in IT and auto stocks.

article-image

Nifty closed at 25,694.95, up 120 points or 0.47 per cent.

"The domestic market opened on a subdued note amid concerns over potential implications of the Delhi explosion. However, it recovered smartly and closed at the day’s high, supported by global cues as the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

article-image

Importantly, the Q2 results season is nearing its end and is expected to conclude on a positive note, driven by better-than-expected performance by the broader market, he added.

BEL, Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, L&amp;T, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were the top gainers from the Sensex basket. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, and Tata Motors PV ended the session in negative territory.

The majority of sectoral indices ended the session green amid continued buying momentum. Nifty IT rose 428 points or 1.20 per cent, Nifty Auto surged 288 points or 1.07 per cent, Nifty FMCG increased 188 points or 0.34 per cent, and Nifty Bank jumped 200 points or 0.35 per cent.

article-image

Broader indices experienced a mixed approach amid buying in midcap and selling in smallcap stocks. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 302 points or 0.50 per cent, Nifty Small Cap 100 fell 37 points or 0.21 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 109 points or 0.42 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

