 Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPunjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15

Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15

Punjab government signed an agreement with United India Insurance to launch Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna on January 15, offering ₹10 lakh annual cashless health cover to all resident families, including government employees. The inclusive scheme has no income cap, simple Aadhaar-based enrolment, and access to over 2,000 treatments at 824 empanelled hospitals.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: To roll out the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ on January 15, the state government on Friday signed a pact with the United India Insurance Company to provide Rs 10 lakh cashless health insurance cover to all families of Punjab. The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) State Health Agency, Sanyam Aggarwal and Executive Director of United India Insurance, Mathew George, in the presence of State Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh.

Declaring it a landmark reform, the minister said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna significantly expanded health protection from the earlier Rs 5 lakh coverage, which was limited to specific categories. “The new scheme aims to provide cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year to all residents of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners,” he said. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would formally launch this scheme on January 15.

Read Also
Punjab National Bank's Global Business Grows 9.57% To ₹28.92 Lakh Crore In Q3
article-image

The minister emphasised that the scheme is designed for total inclusivity, featuring no income cap or exclusion criteria. “Enrolment has been made simple and accessible through Common Service Centres (CSCs) using only Aadhaar and voter IDs, after which beneficiaries will receive dedicated MMSY health cards. A helpline will be launched soon to facilitate the process,” he said. Highlighting the operational framework, the minister said United India Insurance Company would provide coverage of Rs 100,000 per family for all 65 lakh families in the state.

“For treatment requirements between Rs 100,000 and Rs 10,00,000, the insurance will be provided by the state health agency on a trust basis,” he said. He said the scheme adopts the latest health benefit package, ensuring comprehensive coverage through more than 2,000 selected treatment packages. “Beneficiaries can access secondary and tertiary care across a robust network of 824 empanelled hospitals, which currently includes 212 public hospitals, eight government of India hospitals, and over 600 private hospitals. The number of empanelled hospitals is expected to increase further as the scheme progresses,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15
Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15
Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar
Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15

Punjab Signs Pact For ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover From January 15

'Not Decent Work,' Says Gig Workers' Union, Slamming Zomato CEO

'Not Decent Work,' Says Gig Workers' Union, Slamming Zomato CEO

Gold, Silver Kick Off 2026 With Volatility, Outlook Remains Bullish

Gold, Silver Kick Off 2026 With Volatility, Outlook Remains Bullish

CIEL HR Services Raises ₹30 Crore In Pre-IPO Round From Zoho, Pegasus India, Others

CIEL HR Services Raises ₹30 Crore In Pre-IPO Round From Zoho, Pegasus India, Others

NTPC Sanctions ₹23.16 Crore For Advanced Radiotherapy Upgrade At GCRI Siddhpur Centre

NTPC Sanctions ₹23.16 Crore For Advanced Radiotherapy Upgrade At GCRI Siddhpur Centre