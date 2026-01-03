 Punjab National Bank's Global Business Grows 9.57% To ₹28.92 Lakh Crore In Q3
Punjab National Bank's Global Business Grows 9.57% To ₹28.92 Lakh Crore In Q3

Punjab National Bank reported a 9.57% YoY rise in global business to ₹28.92 lakh crore for Q3 FY2025-26. Global deposits grew 8.54% to ₹16.6 lakh crore, while advances increased 10.98% to ₹12.32 lakh crore. Domestic business rose 9.09% to ₹27.65 lakh crore, with deposits up 8.32% and advances up 10.15%. Shares closed 1.17% higher at ₹125.4 on BSE.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Mumbai: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Friday said its global business rose 9.57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28.92 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The bank has shared its provisional business figures for the period ended December 31, 2025, with the stock exchanges.

According to the exchange filing, its domestic business stood at Rs 27.65 lakh crore during the October-December period, up 9.09 per cent over the corresponding quarter of 2024-25. Bank's global deposits grew 8.54 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16.6 lakh crore, and domestic deposits rose 8.32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.97 lakh crore.

Punjab National Bank further said its global advances were up 10.98 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12.32 lakh crore, while domestic advances increased 10.15 per cent annually to Rs 11.68 lakh crore. Shares of the bank closed at Rs 125.4 apiece on BSE, up 1.17 per cent over Thursday's close.

