 Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained

Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained

Indian stock markets surged as hopes of an India-US trade deal, strong Q2 results, FII buying, and a short-covering rally lifted Sensex and Nifty to record highs.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Stock Markets Open Strong | Representation Image. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market started Thursday on a high note, with both major indices showing strong upward momentum. The BSE Sensex jumped 727.81 points (0.86 percent) to reach 85,154.15, while the Nifty 50 climbed 188.60 points (0.73 percent) to cross the 26,000 mark. The buying was broad-based despite weakness in other Asian markets and a fall in the US stock market overnight.

Broader markets were mixed — the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.2 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.1 percent. The Bank Nifty index also advanced 0.5 percent to trade above the 58,200 level.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open 727.81 Points Higher, Driven By Robust IT Stocks
article-image

India-US Trade Deal Boosts Sentiment

Reports of a possible India-US trade deal lifted investor confidence. According to news reports, the deal could reduce US tariffs on Indian exports from nearly 50 percent to 15–16 percent, opening up new trade opportunities. The agreement may also involve India gradually cutting imports of Russian oil. The optimism around the deal helped improve the market mood, especially for export and manufacturing-focused sectors.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must Cooperate With UN Agencies To Facilitate Relief
ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must Cooperate With UN Agencies To Facilitate Relief

Strong Q2 Results Drive Confidence

Better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings from large companies like Reliance Industries and top banks added to the market’s strength. Analysts believe corporate earnings may have bottomed out, with recovery expected in the second half of FY26. Forecasts for FY27 remain positive, with expectations of a 15 percent growth in earnings, driven by stronger banks and energy companies.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
article-image

Big Stocks Lead the Rally

Heavyweight stocks such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever all gained over 1 percent, pushing benchmarks higher. The IT, banking, FMCG, and metal sectors performed the best, while realty and oil & gas stocks saw minor losses.

FII Buying and Short-Covering Add Fuel

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak for the fifth straight session, purchasing shares worth Rs 96.72 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 607.01 crore. Additionally, short-covering activity — where traders buy back previously sold positions — helped push large-cap stocks higher.

On the technical side, analysts note that strong momentum indicators are keeping Nifty near its upper Bollinger band, signaling continued strength in the short term.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Stock markets are volatile; investors should consult certified financial experts before making investment or trading decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today |...

Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today |...

International Mutual Funds Deliver Robust 72% Returns, Outperforming Indian Equity Categories

International Mutual Funds Deliver Robust 72% Returns, Outperforming Indian Equity Categories

Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold Prices Rise Amid US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Gold Prices Rise Amid US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To 87.80 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To 87.80 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By US-India Trade Deal Optimism