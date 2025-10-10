Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying

Markets End Higher for Second Straight Day. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended on a positive note for the second day in a row on Friday. The Sensex rose 329 points to close at 82,501, while the Nifty gained 104 points to finish at 25,285. The gains were driven mainly by strong buying in pharma and banking stocks, along with support from select auto and energy shares.

Sensex Rebounds After Weak Start

The trading day began on a cautious note as the Sensex opened about 100 points lower at 82,075 due to weak performance in IT stocks. However, the market quickly bounced back and touched a day-high of 82,654, showing a strong recovery through the day.

Pharma, Banking, and Auto Stocks Shine

Pharma and banking stocks led the rally, with the BSE Healthcare and Bankex indices gaining up to 1 percent each. Among major gainers on the Sensex, SBI climbed over 2 percent, while Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, and Power Grid also saw gains above 1 percent. On the other hand, Tata Steel fell 1.5 percent, and TCS slipped about 1 percent, a day after releasing its Q2 results.

Nifty Breaks Out of Range

Market experts noted that the Nifty broke out of its recent consolidation range, which is a good sign for short-term growth. They believe the Nifty could move higher towards 25,500–25,550 in the coming sessions, while support is seen around 25,150. If the Nifty falls below this level, it may weaken the positive trend slightly.

Midcaps, Smallcaps, and Textile Stocks Rally

The broader market also performed well. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.4 percent, and the Smallcap index gained 0.6 percent. Textile stocks surged up to 17 percent, boosted by reports that India and the UK might double their trade by 2030.

Positive Signs Boost Investor Mood

Investors were encouraged by hopes of a potential India–US trade deal and signs of easing tensions in the Middle East. On the local front, strong economic indicators, festive demand, and RBI’s support for credit growth kept the mood upbeat.