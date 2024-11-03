Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Boost BJP Campaign With Multiple Rallies Across State From November 8-14

PM Narendra Modi | X

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a series of rallies between November 8 to14 in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly polls slated for November 20.

BJP leaders said that PM Modi is likely to address 11 rallies between November 8 and 14.

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule On PM Modi's Visit

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that PM Modi is expected to address election meetings in Dhule and Nashik on November 8, Akola and Nanded on November 9, Chandrapur, Chimur, Solapur and Pune on November 12 and Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai on November 14.

BJP leaders said that Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address around 20 rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around 22 and Union Health Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda about 13.

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Maharashtra, is slated to address about 50 rallies and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis around 55 rallies.

Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule will also campaign extensively.

There will be rallies by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Focus To Be On Mahayuti Govt's Welfare Schemes

BJP leaders said that the focus will be on the MahaYuti government's welfare schemes for people.

"We will highlight the government's welfare schemes and achievements, including the Ladli Behna Yojana, electricity waiver for 44 lakh farmers and 58 initiatives personally benefiting the public. The MahaYuti alliance aims to showcase its commitment to Maharashtra's development. A double-engine government will again be formed in the state," a BJP leader said.

Both the ruling MahaYuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP is part of the ruling MahaYuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

