 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress In Turmoil As Allegations Against Sunil Kedar Surface, Jeopardizing Party's Official Contenders
Saturday, November 02, 2024
article-image
Sunil Kedar | File Pic

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, escalating political tensions are exposing deep internal conflicts within the Congress party. Senior leader Sunil Kedar is facing serious allegations from his supporters who are backing rebel candidates, jeopardizing the party's official contenders.

Congress candidates in Nagpur have lodged complaints against Kedar, prompting intervention requests from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This situation has heightened internal strife and dissatisfaction within the Nagpur unit of Congress.

Rebellion in Key Constituencies

Kedar’s supporters have rebelled in four major assembly constituencies in Nagpur district. In Ramtek, former minister and district president Rajendra Mulak has filed his candidacy against the Mahavikas Aghadi's official candidate, Vishal Barbate. Mulak is closely allied with Kedar, who was present during the nomination process alongside local MPs.

In Umred, Kailas Chute, a district council president and Kedar supporter, has submitted his candidacy against Sanjay Meshram, the official Mahavikas Aghadi candidate. Additionally, in Hingna, former district council president Ujwala Bodhare, another Kedar ally, is running against Ramesh Bang from the Sharad Pawar faction. In West Nagpur, Narendra Jichkar is challenging Congress candidate Vikas Thackeray.

This rebellion has sparked significant discontent within the Nagpur Congress, where Kedar’s supporters are openly dissenting against the official candidates. This unrest threatens to undermine the unity of the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition, potentially harming Congress’s prospects in the crucial Nagpur region.

Leadership Questions Surface

Leadership questions are surfacing amid this turmoil. The ongoing rebellion under Kedar’s influence raises concerns about the party's internal cohesion, and failure to address these issues may worsen divisions.

Sunil Kedar, a prominent figure in the Vidarbha Congress, is now under scrutiny for his leadership amid these rebellious actions. The dissent against official candidates is alarming for the party, and unless decisive action is taken against Kedar, negative consequences could follow.

Kedar's challenge to party lines could lead to significant setbacks for Congress in the upcoming elections. With rebellion brewing in key constituencies, the Congress leadership must prioritize unity to avoid detrimental outcomes as the elections approach.

