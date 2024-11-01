 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model Code Of Conduct
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model Code Of Conduct

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model Code Of Conduct

The Flying squad in Ulhanagar seized Rs 17 lakh cash on Thursday early morning amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls. The cash was seized from the Innova car’s one occupant, who was heading towards Murbad from Thane on Ulhasnagar-Shahad road in Ulhasnagar during a Flying squad nakabandi.

Narendra GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash in Ulhasnagar Amid Election Code Enforcement | Representative image

Thane: The Flying squad in Ulhanagar seized Rs 17 lakh cash on Thursday early morning amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The cash was seized from the Innova car’s one occupant, who was heading towards Murbad from Thane on Ulhasnagar-Shahad road in Ulhasnagar during a Flying squad nakabandi, the official added. “A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway,” said another official. The squad alerted the Ulhasnagar police and income tax department to conduct a further investigation into the matter.

Vishnu Tamhane, Senior Police Inspector from Ulhasnagar police station said, "According to the owner of the car, he provided information that he was carrying cash for distribution to laborers. However, further investigation is being carried out by the Income Tax department."

The Kasara police seized Rs 2 crore cash on Wednesday when cash was seized in the morning from the car’s two occupants on Mumbai-Nasik located Kasara ghat, Shahapur taluka, near Chintamani police chowki, during a police nakabandi, the official added.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar
Read Also
Election Code of Conduct: Dollars Worth ₹9 Crore Seized From Colaba, Mumbai
article-image

Last week, the Pune Rural police seized Rs 5 crore cash when a car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to the seizure of the money from the vehicle’s four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model...

Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing...

Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing...

Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill...

Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill...