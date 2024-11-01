Election Code of Conduct: EC Unit Seizes Dollars Worth ₹9 Cr From Colaba, Mumbai

Representative Image

Mumbai: An unit deployed in south Mumbai by the Election Commission has seized a whooping cash in dollars worth Rs 9 crore. The action took place in Colaba and reportedly the cash belongs to a bank in the area. The logistics company carrying the cash is in the process to submit required documents to prove the cash belongs to the concerned bank, reports say.

As per SAAM TV report, after the submission of satisfactory documents, the cash could be released. Till the verification is completed, the cash will be in possession with customs. The vehicle started from Mumbai airport and was going to towards Colaba. The seizure happened near Kaivalyadham.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) has deployed over 5,000 flying squads consisting of various state and central authorities to ensure that the model code of conduct is followed. The code of conduct came into effect from October 15, 2024 and first 15 days of the code implementation, the EC seized Rs 187 crore of uncounted assets, the additional election commissioner Dr Kiran Kulkarni said while speaking with FPJ. The assets includes illegal cash, liquor, drugs, valuable metals and other things.

He explained that the actions are taken on large scales and if the possessor is able to submit required documents proving the seized items are used for legal transactions, the assets are released within 24 hours.

Violation of Code of Conduct Complaints

A total of 1648 complaints have been received on the C-Vigil App across the state from October 15 to 29, out of which 1646 complaints have been resolved by the Election Commission, informed the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The C-Vigil App, which helps vigilant citizens to follow the code of conduct, can be downloaded from any mobile app store. Through this app, citizens can register complaints of violation of the code of conduct.