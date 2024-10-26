Maharashtra Elections 2024: Over ₹100Cr Of Illegal Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Precious Metals Seized After Code Of Conduct In State

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The model code of conduct for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections has been in effect since October 15, and various central and state authorities take strict action for any violation of it. October 15 to 25, the authorities have seized property worth Rs 100 crore 40 lakh, which includes illegal money, liquor, drugs and precious metals among others, the office of Chief Electoral officer has informed.

The office has also informed that a total of 1,259 complaints have been received on the C-Vigil App across the state from October 15 to 25, out of which 1,250 complaints have been resolved by the Election Commission.

On October 15 2024, the Election Commission of India announced that the elections for the 288 assemblies for Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. The ECI also announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect and authorities should ensure it is followed strictly. The actions begin in the first 24 hours.

In the first three days of the code of conduct implementation, a total of 420 complaints were received across the state and as much as Rs 10.64 crore unaccounted assets were seized, including illegal cash, liquor, drugs and valuable metals among others.

The office of Chief Electoral said that, "The C-Vigil App, which helps vigilant citizens to follow the code of conduct, can be downloaded from any app store. Through this app, citizens can register complaints of violation of the code of conduct. After the complaint is registered, appropriate action is taken after investigation by the concerned team."

The complaints made on this C-Vigil App are resolved within 100 minutes. The citizens also contact the helpline number 1950 and or can visit the election commission's website https://voters.eci.gov.in.