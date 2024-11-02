Maharashtra Elections 2024: Arvind Sawant Apologises For His 'Imported Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his "imported maal" remark against Marashtra CM Eknath Shide-led Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina NC and said that he was being "deliberately targeted." Speaking to media in Mumbai, Sawant said that he would never insult a women adding that his statements were "intrepreted differently."

"Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologise if my statement hurt anyone's feelings," news agency ANI quoted Sawant as saying.

#WATCH | On his remarks over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "For the last one day, an atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different… pic.twitter.com/qEtRnSO4y7 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

"I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party," he added.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday defended party MP Arvind Sawant's controversial remarks against Shaina NC. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He simply said that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi (Shaina NC) has come from outside and is ‘imported maal’. If she is ‘imported maal’, how is this an insult to women?... 'Bahar ka maal hai toh bahar ka maal hai'...What did you say about Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? You should review history once... If a person from outside contests elections, people say they have come from outside... There is no need to create such a big issue."

Sawant is now facing an FIR for allegedly referring to Shaina NC as "imported maal." In a viral video, he can be heard saying, "Imported goods won’t work (Imported Maal nahi chalega), original goods will (Original Maal chalega)" in reference to Shaina.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has condemned Arvind Sawant's comments about the female candidate. Speaking to ANI, CM Shinde stated, "This is extremely unfortunate. Such remarks about a sister are highly condemnable... This is typical behavior for them. They similarly defamed our sisters in Guwahati. Now, all the sisters will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections..."