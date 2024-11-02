'Bahar Ka Maal Hai Toh Bahar Ka Maal Hai': Sanjay Raut Defends Arvind Sawant's Controversial Remarks Against Shaina NC

File Image| Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday defended party MP Arvind Sawant's controversial remarks against CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate, Shaina NC.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He simply said that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi (Shaina NC) has come from outside and is ‘imported maal’. If she is ‘imported maal’, how is this an insult to women?... 'Bahar ka maal hai toh bahar ka maal hai'...What did you say about Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? You should review history once... If a person from outside contests elections, people say they have come from outside... There is no need to create such a big issue."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's remark over Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut says "There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He just said that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi (Shaina NC) has come from outside and… pic.twitter.com/6kluZWgyoe — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

Arvind Sawant is facing an FIR for allegedly calling Shaina NC "imported maal." In a purported viral video, Sawant, in reference to Shaina, can be heard saying, "Imported goods won’t work (Imported Maal nahi chalega), original goods will (Original Maal chalega)."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's remarks, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken… pic.twitter.com/hH4N4ILU6T — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

At Nagpada Police Station, a case has been registered against MP Arvind Sawant under Sections 79 (insult to the modesty of a woman) and 356(2) (defamation) of the BNS. On November 1 at 4 p.m., Shaina NC visited Nagpada police station and lodged her complaint. Based on her complaint, the police filed the case.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has criticised Arvind Sawant for his remarks against the woman candidate. Speaking with news agency ANI, CM Shinde said, "This is very unfortunate. It is highly condemnable to say such things about a sister... This is their nature. In Guwahati also, they defamed our sisters in the same way. Now, all the sisters will teach them a lesson in the coming elections..."