Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Palghar: The Wada police in Maharashtra's Palghar seized over Rs 3.70 crore from a car on Friday ahead of state assembly polls, police said.

According to Wada police, the seizure was carried out as the alleged cash did not have necessary documentation under the model code of conduct guidelines amid the polls.

The driver and the car were taken into custody and an investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

"The car was going to Wada, Vikramgarh from Airoli, Navi Mumbai, the car belongs to a company and they claimed that cash was to refill ATMs but they didn't have the necessary documentation for such a huge amount so we seized the cash and processed it as per Model code of conduct guidelines," the police said.

Statement Of Polie Inspector Dattatray Kindre

Speaking to ANI, Police Inspector Dattatray Kindre said, "We received information from one of our squads engaged in the blockade that they have stopped a vehicle in which cash has been recovered but it does not have the QR code and other documents required by the Election Commission."

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the state on October 15 ahead of the polls scheduled to be held on November 20.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting on November 23.

