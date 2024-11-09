 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

According to Wada police, the seizure was carried out as the alleged cash did not have necessary documentation under the model code of conduct guidelines amid the polls. The driver and the car were taken into custody and an investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Palghar: The Wada police in Maharashtra's Palghar seized over Rs 3.70 crore from a car on Friday ahead of state assembly polls, police said.

According to Wada police, the seizure was carried out as the alleged cash did not have necessary documentation under the model code of conduct guidelines amid the polls.

The driver and the car were taken into custody and an investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Omie Kalani vs BJP Kumar Ailani In Ulhasnagar...
article-image

"The car was going to Wada, Vikramgarh from Airoli, Navi Mumbai, the car belongs to a company and they claimed that cash was to refill ATMs but they didn't have the necessary documentation for such a huge amount so we seized the cash and processed it as per Model code of conduct guidelines," the police said.

FPJ Shorts
Israel To Open Kissufim Crossing To Facilitate Aid In Gaza
Israel To Open Kissufim Crossing To Facilitate Aid In Gaza
Yoga Teacher Buried Alive, Escapes Death With Breathing Techniques; Know Benefits Of Breath-Holding Exercises For Healthy Lungs
Yoga Teacher Buried Alive, Escapes Death With Breathing Techniques; Know Benefits Of Breath-Holding Exercises For Healthy Lungs
'Nobody Can Shake Me': Natasa Stankovic Opens Up On Divorce With Hardik Pandya, Co-Parenting Son & NOT Moving To Serbia
'Nobody Can Shake Me': Natasa Stankovic Opens Up On Divorce With Hardik Pandya, Co-Parenting Son & NOT Moving To Serbia
'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking' Against Tom Aspinall; Deletes Tweet Quickly
'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking' Against Tom Aspinall; Deletes Tweet Quickly

Statement Of Polie Inspector Dattatray Kindre

Speaking to ANI, Police Inspector Dattatray Kindre said, "We received information from one of our squads engaged in the blockade that they have stopped a vehicle in which cash has been recovered but it does not have the QR code and other documents required by the Election Commission."

Read Also
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To...
article-image

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the state on October 15 ahead of the polls scheduled to be held on November 20.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Be Known As Anti-Development Govt,' Says CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Be Known As Anti-Development Govt,' Says CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Looting...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Looting...

Maharashtra: Economic Offences Wing Arrests 2 In ₹50 Crore Fraud Case

Maharashtra: Economic Offences Wing Arrests 2 In ₹50 Crore Fraud Case

Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter...