Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety

Mumbai Police/ Representative Image | ANI

Currently, a code of conduct has been implemented in the state due to the assembly elections. To prevent any untoward incidents during this period, 53 individuals with criminal backgrounds have been externed from various police stations under the jurisdiction of Zone 6 in the Eastern Regional Division of Police.

Within Zone 6, which includes areas such as Chembur, RCF, Tilak Nagar, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar, Mankhurd, and Trombay, strict action is being taken against criminals who pose a threat to law and order and compromise public safety by repeatedly committing offences. This includes individuals involved in illegal activities and innkeepers violating regulations. As a result, 53 repeat offenders from police stations in Zone 6 have been externed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavale since the code of conduct came into effect.

In preparation for a peaceful and safe assembly election, senior police inspectors from police stations within Zone 6 submitted proposals to extern known offenders recorded in police files. Following a hearing, Deputy Commissioner Dhavale confirmed that action has been taken under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

From the Tilak Nagar police station limits alone, 30 individuals, including Manikandan Hanumant Awle, Khandu Navneet Kamble, Ajay Vijay Mehta, and Parvez Abdul Samad Sheikh, have been externed. Additionally, three habitual offenders, including Sedupati Shakti Kumar and Rashid alias Salman alias Chhotu Shakeel Ahmed, were externed under Section 57 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Eastern Regional Division Additional Commissioner of Police Dr. Mahesh Patil, with Deputy Commissioner Navnath Dhavale overseeing the actions in Zone 6.

In light of the upcoming assembly elections, the police have stated that strict measures will continue against criminals who disrupt public order, endanger public safety through repeated offences, engage in illegal activities, and manage unlicensed inns.